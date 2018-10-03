5G news: IBC explores indoor and outdoor applications for 5G

5G is the latest networking technology for connected devices, promising speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G, and 10 times faster than home broadband.

It's not all about speed, though: a more ubiquitous and responsive (between 1ms and 10ms, compared to 4G's 40-60ms) network are also planned, enabling connected devices like autonomous vehicles, drones and even artificial limbs.

That network will be enabled by new infrastructure, which will need to be installed across the country over the next few years. This technology will operate at a higher frequency than existing networks, enabling the speed and bandwidth of 5G but limiting its range - requiring many more base stations to cover the same area as a single 3G or 4G mast.

5G phones won't be launched until next year, and the infrastructure isn't expected to be in place before 2020 at the earliest, although there are plenty of trials taking place, as well as a spectrum bidding war.

3/10/18 - IBC, the group behind the annual International Broadcasting Convention, has released a whitepaper exploring future uses and challenges facing 5G. The main topic is the potential for indoor- and outdoor-only networks using sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies. The paper also displays charts showing how impediments like modern windows and foliage effect 5G signals.

1/10/18 - Verizon has turned on what it claims to be the world's first commercial 5G network, known as Verizon 5G Home, in the USA. Built on the open 5G TF network standard, the network is live in parts of Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

Of course, 5G devices are still very few and far between, which throws the necessity of the network into question. Future-proofing or marketing stunt?

28/9/18 - Rival operators Three and O2 are working together, with SSE Enterprise Telecoms, to use fibre to connect sites in London. Much of the cabling, which will be used to provide a fast backhaul to the operators' core networks, will be laid through sewers across the capital to save the expense and time of digging new routes.

26/9/18 - Ontix Limited has announced plans to deploy small cell nodes on street furniture (like lamp posts) around Westminster, in preparation for 5G. The new networking technology relies on these small cells due to its higher frequencies, which have higher speed but lower range than 3G or 4G. The first stage of the 10-year deal will be the launch of a trial network in Trafalgar Square this November, as well as a fast, carrier-neutral 'Metrohaul' network later on.

20/9/18 - Vodafone has completed a 'holographic' call over 5G. The hologram effects required special equipment, but the low latency of 5G made the call possible. A hologram of England and Manchester City Women's Football captain, Steph Houghton MBE, was projected onto the stage during an event at Vodafone's Manchester office, where she gave some footballing tips to an 11-year old fan.

17/9/18 - 5G might mean a return to carrier-locked devices, at least in the short term, says AT&T. Gordon Mansfield, VP of radio networks and device design, told PCMag that the first wave of 5G phones will not be transferrable between networks.

That is because 5G, as a launch technology, is still very fragmented, with carriers using a variety of frequencies for their signals. Unless two networks use the same frequencies, or early smartphones support multiple bands (unlikely), then customers won't be able to leave a carrier and take up with a rival using the same device.

Thankfully, Mansfield doesn't expect that situation to last long.

12/9/18 - EE is switching its 3G signal in more than 500 mobile towers to 4G, mainly in cities like London, Birmingham and Edinburgh. 5G sites will be built on top of the converted sites, preparing the way for the company's launch of 5G services next year.

EE says that 3G use is falling ‘rapidly', with customers now making more calls on 4G than 3G for the first time.

12/9/18 - Orange Poland and Huawei have launched a station in Gliwice that supports 5G technology. The station will be used for 5G tests - the first to be done in Poland outside lab conditions.

4/9/18 - The West Midlands is to host the UK's first large-scale 5G test-bed, with connectivity hubs planned for Birmingham, Coventry and Wolverhampton as part of the government's Urban Connected Communities Project. The West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), which will oversee the work along with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), said that the trials will support the work of organisations in the health, construction and automotive sectors.