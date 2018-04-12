Gmail to get a major redesign in a matter of weeks

Gmail users will get access to a "major" update within a matter of weeks

Google is to implement a string of major design changes to Gmail, which will come into effect over "the coming weeks".

The internet giant is planning to unveil a "new Gmail experience" soon, according to reports, and will include new features to make the app "smarter".

These changes will also include a native offline mode, Smart Reply, and direct access to apps like Google Calendar from within Gmail.

It is also believed that Google will bring these capabilities to Google Assistant and Google Home via an update. However, there is no concrete go-live date as yet.

The news was first picked up by tech blogs Android Police and 9to5Google, which claim that the features are part of the Early Adopter Program.

Detailed in an email addressed to G-Suite administrators, the update will introduce a "fresh' clean look" for the web application and bring a plethora of other new features.

Another notable change will be the introduction of a "snooze" feature, which will allow users to set incoming emails to reappear at a later time.

This ability is already available in Google Inbox, although the planned update will put it in front of to millions of users around the globe.

The company confirmed that the update may render some Google Chrome extensions incompatible with the new version of Gmail, but it did not name any particular services.

In a statement to Android Police, Google confirmed that is preparing significant changes to the app. It admitted the changes, stating: "We're working on some major updates to Gmail (they're still in draft phase).

"We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can't share anything yet-archive this for now, and we'll let you know when it's time to hit send," said Google apparently replying to the query on these upcoming features."