Ofcom unveils new measures to make usage of mobile phone repeaters legal

Soon, you'll no longer need a license to use certain mobile phone repeaters

People will soon be able to use certain types of mobile phone repeaters without the need for a license as part of new measures announced by Ofcom.

Mobile phone repeaters accelerate the connection between a mobile phone and the network operator's masts. They aim to improve mobile reception for users.

Last October, Ofcom unveiled it would one day be possible to use two types of repeater without a license. This ruling applies to static mobile phone repeaters used indoors, as well as low gain mobile repeaters in vehicles.

Now, it has finally put together the regulations that will let people use such devices freely under the law. However, the devices have to "meet the required technical standards and conditions of use".

But Ofcom said that it is "unlikely" that repeaters available on the market today will meet the requirements, meaning "their unlicensed installation and use will still be illegal".

In a statement, the regulator said: "Mobile phone repeaters amplify signals between a mobile phone and a network operator's base station and can enhance coverage in situations where the signal is weak.

"Their use by consumers is currently unlawful, as the types of wideband repeaters that we come across today can cause undue interference or other adverse effects to mobile services for other consumers.

"The only exception is if the repeaters are supplied and operated under the control of a mobile network operator."

While Ofcom has not provided a concrete date as to when the regulations will come into place, it said they should come into force "in early 2018".

Brendan Hourihane, indoor mobile signal expert from Opencell, believes that the rule will "open up the in-building mobile signal market, especially for smaller businesses that would otherwise struggle to afford other available solutions".

He said: "However, buyers will need to be wary as signal boosters and repeaters are often marketed as a plug and play technology, which is misleading.

"It's actually quite tricky to get on the right frequency, and even when you do, other repeaters and outdoor signals can start disrupting your connection at any time.

"I suspect that most providers won't offer an installation and managed service package, which is the only way to guarantee ongoing connection quality."

In other news, Ofcom recently said that it is to investigate Three and Vodafone over allegations of network throttling.