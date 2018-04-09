Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2018 shortlist announced!
Will you be there?
We have now announced the shortlist for the Computing Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2018 - and as expected, it's a list full of innovation, creativity and some truly outstanding projects.
Many congratulations to everyone on the list; from the smallest to the largest firms and the people who are making ‘digital' the exciting space that it is.
The judging process will now begin, and we hope to see as many of you as possible on the night of the 4th July at the May Fair Hotel to find out who will be the victor in each category.
Without further ado, here is the shortlist for the Computing Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2018:
Digital Team of the Year
-
Zurich
-
Worcester Bosch
-
Hermes UK
-
DWP Digital
-
Clicky Media
-
Thomson Reuters
-
Allianz Insurance plc
-
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Digital Service Company of the Year
-
Godel Technologies Europe Ltd
-
Previse
-
Connect
-
Profinda
-
VitalityLife
-
Invotra Ltd
-
WorkPal
-
StoryStream
-
Mettrr
-
Bob's Business
Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
-
Tesco Plc
-
Cleverbridge
-
DWP Digital
-
BMJ
-
Unity Technologies
Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
-
TotallyMoney
-
Transputec
-
Nomensa
-
Edge Testing Solutions
-
Invotra
-
Corporate Rewards
-
Lead Tech
-
Nucleus Financial
-
Psyon
-
RockIT
-
Deko
Project Team of the Year
-
BBC
-
IICSA
-
Leeds Building Society
-
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust
-
My Home Move
-
Nomensa
-
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency
-
The Co-operative Group
-
MooD International
-
BMJ
Design Team of the Year
-
PCA Predict
-
Allstate Northern Ireland
-
FutureLearn
-
Leicester City Football Club
Development Team of the Year
-
PCA Predict
-
Profinda
-
SaltDNA
Website Project of the Year
-
Hosting Systems Ltd - Telephone System Website
-
Expert Answers Ltd - Paid Legal Questions and Answer website
-
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency - Pay your DVLA Fine
-
University of Sunderland - Website Transformation
-
NHS Digital - NHS UK
-
Hermes UK - Digital Futures
-
Rufus Leonard - The Gym Group Platform Innovation
-
myEPK Media - FlutiCare
-
myEPK Media - Innovus Pharmaceuticals
-
Mettrr
Security Project of the Year
-
XQ Cyber - CyberScoreTM
-
SailPoint - Norfolk County Council: reinforcing government cybersecurity through SailPoint's identity governance programme
-
SaltDNA - Secure Enterprise Communications
-
N2W Software, a Veeam company - Cloud Protection Manager
-
Metropolitan Police/IndigoBlue - Digital Policing Transformation
Big Data/IoT Project of the Year
-
The Wine Collection Limited - Wine Picker
-
Pivotal iQ - IT Intelligence Platform
-
British Medical Association
-
Information Builders, BGL Group project
-
Mosaic Smart Data - MSX
-
PatientSource Limited - St Helena
-
Metricell - Service Checker
-
Exasol
-
Costain - Intelligent Asset Optimisation
-
L&T - Digital Transformation for Plant engineering and Industry 4.0
Best Not-for-Profit Project
-
Computer Aid International - Zimbabwe eClasses
-
Dubai Police - Electronic Awareness Games
-
Nomensa/Alzheimer's Society - The Alzheimer's Society's Memory Walk
-
Manifesto - National Trust Holidays website
-
St Helens & Knowsley NHS Health Informatics - Telehealth
-
Nexthink - Transforming Charity IT at Barnardo's
Best Public Sector Digital Project
-
Ecometrica- Forests 2020
-
IICSA - Independent Inquiry
-
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust - Salford Royal Foundation Trust's Global Digital Exemplar (GDE) Programme
-
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency - Vehicle Enquiry Service Alexa Skill
-
Daisy Group - Sussex Partnership NHS Trust
-
PatientSource Limited - St Helena
-
NHS Digital - NHS.UK
-
DWP Digital - New DWP intranet
-
DWP Digital - Searchlight
-
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
-
Equal Experts / Coop Digital - Shifts
-
Transversal - Wolseley
-
JK Technosoft UK Ltd. - Automation : Warehouse Management
-
SaltDNA - Secure Enterprise Communications
-
Cisco - Lifecycle Advantage
-
Rufus Leonard and Aggreko - Global Website 2017
-
Thomson Reuters - MyTR
-
Allianz Insurance plc - Marmalade Evolution Project
-
Allianz Insurance plc - UK Digital Communications Management
-
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Small To Medium Digital Project
-
Sage Qualifications
-
PeerPay Limited - FloFunder
-
PCS - Knowledge Publish Digital Editor
-
Whichit - SaaS
-
PatientSource Limited - St Helena
-
MWUK Ltd - DETAIL
-
MooD International - DXC E.ON Account Optimisation Project
-
Leicester City Football Club - Win Global Exposure
-
Grafter - A Good Gig: Transforming the way business and workers engage
-
2Checkout (formerly Avangate) - Purchase Funnel Optimization for Visicom Media
Mobile Project of the Year
-
vitalityLife - Wine Picker
-
Barclays - Siri Payments
-
Ancoris - SYNLAB Laboratory Services and Ancoris: Safeguard
-
Connect & NHS Education for Scotland - Cognitive Rehab in Dementia mobile app
-
SaltDNA - Secure Enterprise Communications
-
WorkPal
-
Dressipi - Portable and Connected
-
Marston Holdings - Optimise
-
Eviid
-
Metaswitch Networks - MaX by Metaswitch
-
Hastee Pay - Mobile App
Machine Learning / AI Project of the Year
-
Parallel AI - Reflex
-
Arcus Global - Arcus Answer
-
Piccadilly Group - Neuro
-
Luminance - Artificial Intelligence for M&A Due Diligence
-
Previse - Getting businesses paid instantly
-
JK Technosoft UK Ltd. - Automation of background job monitoring
-
Profinda - AI talent optimisation
-
ContractorCalculator.co.uk - ir35testing.co.uk
-
Cancer Research UK - My Alcohol Tracker
-
MMT Digital - Vodafone TOBi Sales Chatbot
Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project of the Year
-
Dubai Police - Virtual Traffic Awareness
-
MTR Crossrail - Fully Immersive Virtual Reality Customer Service Training
-
Cancer Research UK - CRUK/IMAXT: Creating virtual reality maps of tumours
-
Costain - Digital visualisation
-
Costain - COSBi
Scrum Master of the Year
-
Godel Technologies Europe Ltd - Maksim Kasinskij
-
Allianz Insurance plc - Adam Rates, Head of Strategy and Architecture
-
Photobox Group - Amanda Colpoys, Moonpig Scrum Master
Product Manager of the Year
-
Co-op - Chris Ward
-
MWUK LTD - Rich Conti
Digital Professional of the Year
-
Deloitte UK - Michelle Lee
-
Breaking Blue - Mavi Galeano
-
7 Layer Solutions - Alistair Evans
-
Corporate Rewards - Alex Moffitt
-
Transport for London - Dionne Condor-Farrell
-
Costain - Curtis Elliott
Digital Hero of the Year
-
PatientSource Limited - Dr Mike Brooks, Frontline A&E Dr
-
Barclays - Jamie Edge, Barclays Mobile Banking
-
Sparta Global - Nick Aldridge, Propositions and Systems Analyst at Three
-
Rolls-Royce - Oishi Deb
Digital Ambassador of the Year
-
Harvey Nash - David Savage
-
Polycom - Sam Counterman
-
Nomensa - Simon Norris
-
DWP Digital - Kit Collingwood-Richardson
-
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust - Dr Afzal Chaudhry, Renal Consultant & Chief Clinical Information Officer
CDO of the Year
-
Prince's Trust - David Ivell, Prince's Trust Online
-
IICSA - Chris Price
-
British Medical Association - Ian Turfrey, CIO
-
Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency - Dave Perry
-
Daisy Group - Nathan Marke
-
BMJ - Sharon Cooper
