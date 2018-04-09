HMRC seeks commercial contract expert in £95k job to oversee post-Aspire IT deals

HMRC will pay between £65k and £95k for the right candidate

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is seeking a commercial contact specialist to help the organisation deal with new IT deals, as the organisation continues to manage the transition from its £10bn Aspire contract.

The Aspire mega-outsourcing contract, which cost HMRC in excess of £700 million per year, expired in June 2017, and the organisation has since been working on transitioning to a new IT structure - a major challenge for such a far-reaching and all-encompassing outsourcing deal.

Now, the government department believes it has reached a negotiated position with incumbent suppliers and activity has been undertaken to source suppliers for newly defined elements of the bought-out services.

The logic is that new contracts will enable the department to take better advantage of digital innovations and keep pace with changes in technology.

To manage this, HMRC is hiring an assistant commercial director of IT contract management, who will report to the head of commercial contract management and lead a team of contract managers managing key suppliers within the IT category, for which it spends £800m a year of a total of £1.5bn with suppliers in all fields.

"IT is a key area of focus for commercial contract management," the job post states.

"You will play a key role in managing our supply base effectively through the IT transformation as HMRC continues to move away from the single biggest IT outsource deal in Europe via Aspire to a supply chain of over 200 suppliers. You and your team will be closely involved in managing and supporting the on-going transition to the new supplier environment," it adds.

Candidates will have to show a strong delivery focus with the ability to operate successfully and deliver within a challenging and complex environment. HMRC said that the post-holder will need to be resilient and have extensive experience of managing strategic IT suppliers.

In addition, they must be able to build and maintain effective customer and supplier relationships, and be a strong negotiator, with a drive to deliver value for money and achieve excellent service from suppliers.

The salary ranges from £65,000 to £85,950, plus benefits, and the position is based in Telford or London with the selected candidate having to travel to various locations.

Applications close on 16 April.