Financial Conduct Authority seeking three IT leaders to support IT transformation and manage supplier relations

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is looking for three IT leaders to help sketch out technology roadmpas. The roles will report directly to the CIO.

The FCA's role is to regulate consumer credit, drive action on foreign exchange manipulation and help strengthen accountability in the banking sector. It aims to work with industry to protect consumers, ensure the integrity of the UK financial system and promote fair and effective competition.

The organisation is looking for a head of regulatory systems to oversee management and delivery of all change and run capability for the case and risk management, data and analytics, and investment and intelligence product teams. The post holder will develop and maintain cohesive technology roadmaps, covering all systems and platforms within regulatory systems to keep the FCA's IT relevant and secure.

They will sit on the senior leadership team with management and leadership of approximately 100 IT professionals including dotted line management of on-site third parties. They will be tasked with overseeing engagement with external suppliers of the product groups, managing the development of strategic priorities and forming strategic partner relationships with other divisional leaders.

The FCA wants to hire an IT professional with experience of managing a DevOps capability within a complex landscape, along with expertise in areas such as capacity planning, change delivery, and product build and test settings. Other prerequisites include a proven track record of working within a large standards-based corporate environment, experience of software development, and a degree in a technology discipline or equivalent experience.

The FCA is also seeking two divisional service leads who will be tasked with working with business leaders to understand the FCA and the needs of its divisions. One lead will be tasked with supervision, and the other with enforcement and market oversight.

According to the job post on Harvey Nash's website, post holders will lead a team of forty, and drive technology-enabled innovation, ensuring that divisional architectures are developed and maintained and that business-led innovation is promoted and enabled by operational models. Candidates will also be responsible for the delivery of business and IT change projects from business case inception through to implementation and beyond.

The preferred candidate will have significant experience of collaborating with other senior leaders to align a strategic IT service portfolio with business needs, a reputation for being an ‘agent of change', and excellent negotiation, communication and interpersonal skills.



All three roles will be based in Canary Wharf, London.

More information can be found on the Harvey Nash website.