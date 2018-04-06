Apple's redesigned Mac Pro won't arrive until 2019

If you had your sights set on getting a redesigned Apple Mac Pro this year, then it seems you might have set yourself up for disappointment.

According to TechCrunch, Apple won't be bringing out a new version of its most powerful desktop system until 2019, despite rumours it would be coming sometime this year.



The Cupertino company's hardware engineering vice president Tom Boger confirmed the news on Thursday, in a bid to give a heads up to the potential customers who are looking to buy a system soon that they can go ahead and buy an iMac Pro without the Mac Pro popping up for sale in a month's time.

The news comes just days after it was reported that Apple might ditch Intel chips and start using its own processors in Macs from 2020 onward - the latest in a string of such stories that have emerged with increasing regularity in recent years.



This was according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who claimed that the initiative - codenamed Kalamata - is in the "early developmental stages", but has already been approved by executives at the company.



The Bloomberg report states that Apple could ship computers based on its own ARM-based processors as early as 2020, but notes that the move would be part of a "multi-step transition" in a larger effort to make iOS devices and Macs "work more similarly and seamlessly together."



This follows an earlier Bloomberg report outing Apple's plans for a new a new platform codenamed 'Marzipan' that will enable Macs to run iOS apps for a more seamless experience between mobile and desktop platforms. This is scheduled to launch sometime this year, and Apple might announce more details at its WWDC conference in June.



In its latest report, Bloomberg adds that Apple, which has used Intel chips in its computers since 2005, will show off a revised Mac Pro next year that will pack an Apple-developed chip similar to the T2 chip found in the iMac Pro. Other Mac laptops will receive Apple-developed chips this year, the report adds.