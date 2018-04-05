Microsoft to spend $5bn on IoT projects over the next four years

Microsoft has unveiled plans to plough $5 billion into a range of Internet of Things (IoT) projects over the next four years.

Microsoft explained that it wants to "give every customer the ability to transform their businesses" and help them "create operational efficiencies" with a series of new IoT solutions, claimed Julia White, corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure.

A large proportion of this money will fund new research and development projects. White said that Microsoft wants to "dedicate" more resources to the so-called "intelligent edge".

"We are uniquely positioned to simplify the IoT journey so any customer - regardless of size, technical expertise, budget, industry or other factors - can create trusted, connected solutions that improve business and customer experiences," wrote White in a blog post introducing the plan.

The company claims that the investment will enable it to "continue to meet all our customers' needs both now and in the future" and tap into "exponential growth".

It will continue to develop new IoT platforms and solutions, focusing on key areas such as security, development, intelligent services and the partner ecosystem.

Organisations can expect new "products and services, offerings, resources and programs", wrote White. However, she did not detail the individual projects that the company is currently planning.

Essentially, Microsoft will be building on top of its existing IoT infrastructure, which predominantly focuses on cloud computing software - some of which will be in Microsoft's own Azure cloud. It wants to generate an entire connected ecosystem.

"Microsoft's IoT offerings today include what businesses need to get started, ranging from operating systems for devices, cloud services to control and secure them, advanced analytics to gain insights, and business applications to enable intelligent action," claimed White.

"We've seen great traction with customers and partners who continue to come up with new ideas and execute them on our platform."

To expand its IoT solutions, Microsoft has already formed partnerships with industrial companies, such as Steelcase, Kohler, Chevron, United Technologies and Johnson Controls.

Microsoft said they are using its IoT platform to launch "new products, solutions and services that transform their business".

"We are committed to helping customers bring their vision to life across every industry. Today's announcement is big - for us and for the future of IoT and the intelligent edge," added White.

"It positions us to support customers as they develop new and increasingly sophisticated IoT solutions, which few could have imagined just a few years ago.

"We can't wait to see what comes from our customers and partners next, and we'll have more to share throughout the year."