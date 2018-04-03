Computing

Apple to dump Intel in 2020 to shift Macs to in-house designed ARM-based CPUs

Not the first time claims that Apple is planning to dump Intel have surfaced

Apple to dump Intel in 2020 to shift Macs to in-house designed ARM-based CPUs
Shift from Intel to ARM the biggest since Apple dumped Motorola in 2005
  • Computing News
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

Apple is to dump Intel and start using its own in-house designed CPUs in its Mac desktops and laptops from 2020, according to a new report.  Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the initiative, codenamed...

To continue reading...

More news