Apple to dump Intel in 2020 to shift Macs to in-house designed ARM-based CPUs
Not the first time claims that Apple is planning to dump Intel have surfaced
Apple is to dump Intel and start using its own in-house designed CPUs in its Mac desktops and laptops from 2020, according to a new report. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the initiative, codenamed...
More news
PayPal fraudster's £50,000 in Bitcoin seized on proceeds of crime confiscation
Gabriele Pearson sentenced to 15-month jail term last week among the first to have Bitcoins confiscated under Proceeds of Crime Act
Intel: Don't expect a Spectre V2 patch any time soon - if at all - for older CPUs
Patch too difficult to practically implement, warns Intel
Flights across Europe return to normal following IT system crash at Eurocontrol
15,000 flights affected by computer crash on Tuesday night
Huawei describes US claims that its networking products are security risks as 'nonsense'
Allegations 'simply aren't true... We pose no security threat in any country' claims Huawei in a statement
Back to Top