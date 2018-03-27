FCC chairman Ajit Pai plans new measures to shut-out Huawei and ZTE from US communications networks

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants to ban companies from using government funding to purchase technology products and services that are alleged to threaten national security.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai is drawing up plans to implement a ban that will ensure that government funds do not end up in the pockets of certain non-US technology firms.

The move is intended to protect US communications networks against state hackers and, although Pai did not name the companies or countries that will be targeted by the order, they are almost certainly intended to shut out Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE.

Writing in a letter to Congress on Friday, Pai agreed with previous concerns raised by US lawmakers that the hardware produced by Chinese networking equipment makers pose a potential threat to the country's security.

He warned that "hidden back doors to our networks in routers, switches - and virtually any other type of telecommunications equipment - can provide an avenue for hostile governments to inject viruses, launch denial-of-service attacks, steal data, and more."

On 17 April, members of the FCC will take a vote on the proposals. And, if they vote in favour, carriers will not be able to use state grants to buy equipment to take part in several public service schemes.

The ban will cover the government's technology and broadband expansion schemes across rural areas, public libraries, schools and low income households.

Recipients of the $8.5 billion FCC Universal Service Fund will not be able to spend the money on companies and countries that supposedly pose a "national security threat to the integrity of communications networks or their supply chains".

Trade industry group, the United States Telecom Association, better known as USTelecom, represents companies such as Verizon, Oracle and CenturyLink. It said that its members will respect the ruling, adding that they will "continue working with the FCC and other agencies to address supply chain vulnerability issues".

Meanwhile, the Telecommunications Industry Association said it "strongly supports efforts by the government to address concerns regarding certain communications equipment providers deemed to pose a heightened security risk".

Today's news comes as US politicians and lawmakers continue to clamp down on Chinese technology firms whose hardware, they fear, could be used as a Trojan horse for Chinese intelligence. At the start of the year, for example, the US government ordered AT&T to cut ties with Huawei.

In February, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said he was concerned about the "counterintelligence and information security risks that come prepackaged with the goods and services of certain overseas vendors".

However, no specific intelligence has been released conclusively linking any one company with the kind of espionage that the FCC and US law makers fear.