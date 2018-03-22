Computing

Shortlist announced for 2018 Big Data Excellence Awards

Did you make the cut?

Last year's Big Data Excellence Awards were a huge success
The shortlist for the 2018 Big Data Excellence Awards is now live.

Data is crucial in today's business world, and how you handle it will often determine your success as a company - especially with new regulations like the GDPR incoming less than 10 days after the Awards are held.

We will hold the Awards at the 16th May at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London, and table and seat deals are available now. We hope to see you there!

 

Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award

  • Beyond Analysis

  • Dataiku - Dataiku Data Science Studio

  • Kx Systems

  • Norfolk County Council - GRID - Better decisions start with better business insights

  • PRO Unlimited - Wand Discovery

  • Quantexa - Fighting Financial Crime with Entity Resolution and Network Analytics

  • Seal Software

  • WHISHWORKS - Enterprise Data Platform

  • Xanadata

  • Zizo - Parcelforce

Outstanding Data Management Solution Award

  • BT - iPatch

  • Destin Solutions - Destin & PALSS

  • PCA Predict - PCA Predict's Address Management Software

  • Rosslyn Data Technologies - RAPid One-Click Spend Analytics

  • Solix Technologies Inc - Solix Common Data Platform

Outstanding Big Data Management Solution Award

  • Anodot - LivePerson Puts the Customer First with AI Analytics

  • Loom Systems

  • Norfolk County Council - GRID - Better decisions start with better business insights

  • OneTrust - OneTrust Privacy Management Software

  • Talend - Talend Data Fabric

  • WHISHWORKS - Enterprise Data Platform

Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award

  • AtScale - GlaxoSmithKline

  • Norfolk County Council - GRID - Better decisions start with better business insights

  • Univa

  • Valtech & Department for Work and Pensions - Universal Credit DataWorks

  • WHISHWORKS - HDP on Amazon Web Services

Outstanding Data Security Award

  • ERPScan - ERPScan Smart Cybersecurity Platform for SAP

  • N2W Software - Cloud Protection Manager

  • Nominet - Nominet's DNS Cyber Security Services

  • SaltDNA - SaltDNA - Secure Communications

  • Splunk - Splunk Enterprise Security

Outstanding Structured Database Award

  • Crate.io - CrateDB

  • McObject - McObject's eXtremeDB v8.0's applications in sophisticated database management for IoT

  • Norfolk County Council - GRID - Better decisions start with better business insights

Best Emerging Technology in Big Data Award

  • Binah.ai - New Solution Launch - BinahNOW

  • Crate.io - CrateDB

  • Edge Intelligence - Distributed Analytics Platform

  • Loom Systems

  • SaltDNA - SaltDNA - Secure Communications

  • Semantrica Ltd - TISCreport.org open data transparency in supply chains register

  • Small Robot Company - Wilma

Outstanding Big Data Industry Project Award

  • Dataiku - DAZN

  • LKQ - Business Analytics

  • Nominet - Nominet's UK Domain Categorisation

  • Northumbrian Water Group - Triad Energy Efficiency Modelling (TEEM)

  • SQream - Big Data in Cancer Research

  • WHISHWORKS - HDP on Amazon Web Services

IoT Product of the Year Award

  • Elstat Limited - The Nexo Solution

  • IMS Evolve - Cold Chain IoT Solution

  • SaltDNA - SaltDNA - Secure Communications

  • Studio Graphene - Hawk - Automating and Simplifying Life Saving Processes

  • The Wine Collection Limited - Wine Picker

IoT Infrastructure of the Year Award

  • Crate.io - CrateDB

  • iFusion Analytics Ltd - Powering Intelligence at the Edge

  • Red Hat - Enterprise End-to-End Architecture for IoT

IoT Security Solution of the Year Award

  • Darktrace - Enterprise Immune System

  • Irdeto - Cloakware by Irdeto

  • Lumeta - Lumeta Spectre for IoT/ICS

  • N2W Software - Cloud Protection Manager

  • SaltDNA - SaltDNA - Secure Communications

Outstanding IoT Project Award

  • Ciklum - Medical IoT Device for Neopenda

  • Ocado - The Internet of Vans

  • SaltDNA - SaltDNA - Secure Communications

Most Innovative Use of Big Data

  • Advanced Logics Analytics - Market Sentiment

  • Dataiku - Data Science Boosting your SEO

  • Exasol - Exasol puts data at the core of Europe's leading ticketing provider CTS Eventim

  • Ocado - Fraud detection ML model

  • PRO Unlimited - Wand's Total Talent Solutions

  • sales-i

  • Wine Picker - The Wine Collection Limited

Most Innovative Big Data Solution

  • Brunel University London - Big Data Modelling of Shanghai Road Network for Adaptive Traffic Control

  • Dataiku - Dataiku Data Science Studio

  • Global Media and Entertainment - Listener Insight ID

  • Intersec - Geo-Intelligence Suite

  • PRO Unlimited - Wand's Total Talent Solutions

  • Ocado - QueryManager

  • SaltDNA - SaltDNA - Secure Communications

  • stickee technology limited - Magpie: Competitor Price Analysis

  • Tableau - Tableau - HyPer

Big Data Team of the Year

  • Norfolk County Council

  • Ocado - Data Science

  • Westminster City Council - Westminster Evaluation and Performance Team

Analytics Professional of the Year

  • Francesco Corea

  • Andy Cotgrave - Tableau

  • Sreekumar Pillai - Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Data Scientist of the Year

  • Francesco Corea

  • Andrew Starkey - BT

  • Jonathon Reed - Ocado

Big Data Technology Provider of the Year

  • Cloudera

  • SaltDNA

  • Solix Technologies Inc

  • Splunk

