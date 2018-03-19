The UK IT Industry Awards are open for entries

The Awards are undoubtedly the largest of the IT industry’s year

The UK IT Awards 2018, hosted by Computing in partnership with the British Computer Society, are now open for entries.

With 29 categories covering all aspects of IT, including the hotly-contested CIO of the Year award - last year won by Tom Meade of Registers of Scotland - every firm, team and individual will find something to suit.

Click here for a full list of the 2017 winners.

This year the categories fall under the headings of Personal Excellence, Organisational Excellence, Technology Excellence and Project Excellence, as well as the standalone Vendor of the Year award, for those who can demonstrate outstanding performance and innovation.

The deadline for entries is Friday the 6th July 2018.

Our expert panel, organised in tandem with the BCS, the Chartered Institute of IT, will judge each entry. If you are selected as a finalist, you will be notified by email on Monday the 20th of August.

We then invite a maximum of two representatives from each entry (one for Personal Excellence, and one representative being an end user for Project Excellence) to attend a judging day at the end of September.

Technology, Organisational and Project Excellence finalists will be asked to give a short presentation of their entry to the judges. Personal Excellence Finalists will be interviewed by the judges.

The night itself, always a glittering occasion, will be held at the Battersea Park Events Arena on Wednesday the 14th November. With a special celebrity guest host lined up, this black tie event is one of the IT industry's most anticipated occasions.

So enter now for your chance to have your excellence recognised and celebrated by the best and brightest of the UK IT Industry.