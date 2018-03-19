Digital Technology Leader Awards - entries close this Friday

We're now just a few months months away from the Digital Technology Leader Awards 2018, and you have less than five days to get your entries in.

Digital is changing everything in the world, including how we work. Social networks are being used to engage customers and citizens, and to organise our personal lives; and people are using mobile tools to determine where to go, what to buy, and to engage with government services.

At the same time, businesses are being forced to re-evaluate what customers value most, and build business models that reflect these changing behaviours - or see their sales eroded by more agile and digitally savvy competitors.

For too long the limelight has shone exclusively on marketing staff. Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to recognise the achievements of the individuals and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO.

With 27 categories to choose from, you have many areas to demonstrate your skills to our expert judging panel.

Categories are free to enter. The Awards themselves will take place at the incredible May Fair Hotel in central London on the 4th of July.

Entries close on the 23rd of March, so enter now to have a chance at winning one of these prestigious prizes:

Organisational Excellence

Digital Team of the Year

Digital Service Company of the Year

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Project Team of the Year

Design Team of the Year

Development Team of the Year

Project Excellence

Website Project of the Year

Security Project of the Year

Big Data Analytics Project of the Year

Best Not-for-Profit Project

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project

Small-to-Medium Digital Project

Mobile Project of the Year

Internet of Things Project of the Year

Machine Learning/AI project of the Year

Wearable Project of the Year

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project of the Year

Personal Excellence