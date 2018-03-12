10 days left to enter the Digital Technology Leader Awards
Are you a leader or a follower?
We're now just a few months months away from the Digital Technology Leader Awards 2018, and you have less than two weeks to get your entries in.
Digital is changing everything in the world, including how we work. Social networks are being used to engage customers and citizens, and to organise our personal lives; and people are using mobile tools to determine where to go, what to buy, and to engage with government services.
At the same time, businesses are being forced to re-evaluate what customers value most, and build business models that reflect these changing behaviours - or see their sales eroded by more agile and digitally savvy competitors.
For too long the limelight has shone exclusively on marketing staff. Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to recognise the achievements of the individuals and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO.
With 27 categories to choose from, you have many areas to demonstrate your skills to our expert judging panel.
Categories are free to enter. The Awards themselves will take place at the incredible May Fair Hotel in central London on the 4th of July.
Enter now to have a chance at winning one of these prestigious prizes:
Organisational Excellence
-
Digital Team of the Year
-
Digital Service Company of the Year
-
Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
-
Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
-
Project Team of the Year
-
Design Team of the Year
-
Development Team of the Year
Project Excellence
-
Website Project of the Year
-
Security Project of the Year
-
Big Data Analytics Project of the Year
-
Best Not-for-Profit Project
-
Best Public Sector Digital Project
-
Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
-
Small-to-Medium Digital Project
-
Mobile Project of the Year
-
Internet of Things Project of the Year
-
Machine Learning/AI project of the Year
-
Wearable Project of the Year
-
Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project of the Year
Personal Excellence
-
Scrum Master of the Year
-
Product Manager of the Year
-
Developer of the Year
-
Web Designer of the Year
-
Digital Hero of the Year
-
Young Digital Professional of the Year
-
CDO of the Year
-
Digital Ambassador of the Year
