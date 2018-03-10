Government awards £25 million to 5G project winners
Six projects across the UK will explore 5G use in rural communities and industrial productivity, using applications including autonomous vehicles, drones and AI
One year on from the Government's announcement of its Digital Strategy, it has shared plans for its continued investment in 5G technology. 5G is the Government's baby, with funding commitments in the...
10 days left to enter the Digital Technology Leader Awards
Are you a leader or a follower?
UK government delays erection of age-checks for porn sites
Concern over security and privacy of third-party age-verification for porn sites forces delay
British tech start-ups kick-off smart cities mission to Australia as part of InnovateUK tour
Sixteen promising UK start-ups take their tech to Australia
Apple files patent for water-proofed lighting connectors
Mooted Apple shift from Lightning to standard USB-C may be further off than thought
