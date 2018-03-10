Computing

Government awards £25 million to 5G project winners

Six projects across the UK will explore 5G use in rural communities and industrial productivity, using applications including autonomous vehicles, drones and AI

Government awards £25 million to 5G project winners
Self-driving tractors could be a killer app for 5G in the countryside
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
0 Comments

One year on from the Government's announcement of its Digital Strategy, it has shared plans for its continued investment in 5G technology. 5G is the Government's baby, with funding commitments in the...

To continue reading...

More news