HM Land Registry to recruit a head of IT operations in £70k role

HM Land Registry (HMLR) is hiring a head of IT operations as part of a major transformation programme. The project is intended to make the organisation the world's leading land registry for speed, simplicity and an open approach to data.

Earlier this month, HMLR announced that it was building the foundations of a national Local Land Charges (LLC) register, which would involve working with 26 local authorities in England to migrate their LLC records to a centralised digital register. The register is set to launch later this year, benefitting up to 125,000 homebuyers in 2018 to 2019.

This is just one of the projects that the organisation is working on as part of its 2017-2022 business strategy. Another initiative is a research and development project, dubbed Digital Street. This explores how land registration might work in 2030.

The head of IT operations will inevitably have some part to play in these projects. The selected candidates will report directly to the deputy director of technology, and manage HMLR's technical infrastructure and IT security. In addition, they will be the IT security officer, having responsibility for the IT security strategy.

The main duties will include leading, motivating and managing the performance of the infrastructure function and teams.

"You will oversee the delivery of professional, customer focused and high performing technology to meet agreed standards, ensuring the management and maintenance of the core infrastructure underpins production services," the job post stated.

"Acting as IT security officer you will ensure the security and integrity of HMLR's mission critical database are maintained to agreed levels and relative polices and processes are adhered to. You will manage substantial budgets in accordance with HMLR Finance and HMG policies and procedures delivering cost savings to HMLR."

Applicants will have to have demonstrable experience of leading teams in a technical environment, implementing large-scale change to IT systems and teams and knowledge of security practices and experiences. In addition, experience of budget management and exceptional communicating skills are other pre-requisites.

HMLR is offering up to £70,923 for the right candidate. The position will be based in Plymouth.

Applications close on 19 March 2018.