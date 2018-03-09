Former Yell CIO Robert Carr becomes CIO at Medivet The Vets

Medivets is a veterinary care company with over 240 practices across the UK

Robert Carr, the former head of information services and technology at Yell, has been appointed CIO and deputy COO at Medivet The Vets, the veterinary care company.

The business has more than 240 practices across the UK, and runs what it calls a ‘hub and spoke' model, which consists of nine 24 hour centres (hubs) and over 150 satellite practices (spokes).

The main centres include facilities such as ultrasonography, laparoscopy, endoscopy, blood transfusion, MRI scanners and replacement facilities.

With a growing business and reliance on technology, the company has decided to recruit a CIO to lead the IT practice.

Carr has vast experience in the IT industry; he was a systems manager at News International in the early 90s, before becoming IT director at The Stationery Office, which was the largest publisher in the UK by volume at the time.

He was then hired in August 2001 as head of information services and technology at Yell, where he spent nearly a decade of his career. His role there included managing vast amounts of data with real-time analytics on the company's digital platforms.

After his stint at Yell, he moved to IT research and advisory company Gartner, where he became vice president executive partner. His role as an analyst lasted just over seven years between February 2011 and February 2018.

Carr states on his LinkedIn profile that he is a "customer focused and senior commercially astute and passionate business leader with an exceptional track record of delivering innovation, transformation, business agility and driving change, exploiting digital opportunities and creating business growth".

He says that he has strong communication and engagement skills at a board-level, and that he can has experience in leading large scale complex global organisational and business change.

He also adds that he is a 'digital evangelist' who "drives innovation, exploits disruption and IT capability development".