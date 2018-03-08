Benchmark leak points to AMD Ryzen 2 flagship running at 4.35GHz

AMD is set to crank-up the performance of its forthcoming Zen+ based microprocessors with leaks suggesting that its top-of-the-range second-generation Ryzen CPU will run at 4.35GHz.

The leaks have appeared on the South Korean forum HWBattle, of what appears to be a second-generation Ryzen processor.

Simply listed as Ryzen 7 2000 Series in the SiSoft SANDRA benchmarking tool, the CPU boasts speeds running from 2.2GHz base clock speed boosting to 3.7GHz then with a turbo clock it hits 4.35GHz.

Judging by the performance and the eight cores on offer, it looks like the chip in question appears to be the successor to the Ryzen 7 1700X processor.

Previous leaks had put the Ryzen 7 2700X, as it is expected to be called, at a max clock speed of 4.2GHz. So there's a chance that we could be looking at a follow-up to the Ryzen 7 1800X, the current flagship of the mainstream Ryzen CPU family.

So, wherever this second-gen Ryzen CPU sits in AMD's line-up, it looks like AMD will be cranking up the performance competition against Intel in the desktop CPU market.

Of course, clock speeds aren't everything. Current Ryzen CPUs are good all-rounders that can easily turn their attention to heavyweight workloads, such as video rendering, that make good use of multi-core CPUs offering multiple threads.

With the second-generation Ryzen chips we expect to see tweaks to the Zen architecture to extract even more multi-thread performance to go alongside boosted clock speeds.

Built to a 12-nanometre process architecture - rather than the first generation's 14nm - the next wave of Ryzen microprocessor are set to make their debut next month.

It will also represent a renewed challenge to Intel, especially following the Meltdown and Spectre CPU security debacle that appears to have affected Intel significantly more than AMD. Solutions to Meltdown, in particular, could apply the brakes to Intel CPU performance to a lesser or greater extent, too.