AMD Ryzen 2 latest: AMD Ryzen 2700X performance benchmarks leak online

15 March 2018: The first performance benchmarks for AMD's long-awaited second-generation Ryzen 2700X processor have leaked onto the internet.

The Zen+ microprocessors - new Ryzen CPUs optimised for a 12nm process architecture compared to the 14nm manufacturing process of the first Ryzens - is expected to be launched next month.

The new CPUs will replace the Ryzen 7 1700X and 1800X processors and is expected to be both faster and cheaper than its predecessors.

In the Fire Ultra 1.1 test, the 2700X processor garnered a 20,909 physics score, compared to the the 1700X coming in at 17,825 and the Ryzen 7 1800X at 19,051. The results indicate that the 2700X will be 18 per cent and 11 per cent more powerful.

Results from the 3DMark benchmark test also suggests that the new processor will be able to reach clock speeds of 4.2GHz - the precise test numbers varied between 4,264MHz and 4,214MHz.

Digging into the clock speeds, the enthusiast website Wccftech found that the upcoming Ryzen CPUs are 400MHz more powerful than previous models.This comes down to fact that there are new Turbo and XFR technologies packed into the CPU.

Overclock results came in at around 4.4GHz, which is not a huge difference from the 4.0-4.1GHz limits on previous Ryzen 7 CPUs.

The Ryzen 2700X processor will come with beefed-up memory support, too. It should now be capable of supporting JEDEC DDR4 specification clock speeds of 2,933MHz, compared to 2,400MHz on previous models.

While it was possible to overclock memory modules, and motherboard makers introduced overclocking options to support faster memory, the new CPUs will support these faster memory modules out-of-the-box.

Indeed, it is expected that the Zen+ Ryzen CPUs should be capable of supporting memory modules cranked all the way up to 3,600MHz, and possibly even 4000MHz.

The second-generation processors' level 2 and level 3 latencies will also feature small improvements.

As promised, the forthcoming upgraded Ryzens will also support the AM4 socket, so current users can upgrade without having to rip-out their motherboard.

Price details and regional availability have yet to be announced, but the formal launch is believed to be just weeks away.

8 March 2018: AMD is set to crank-up the performance of its forthcoming Zen+ based microprocessors with leaks suggesting that its top-of-the-range second-generation Ryzen CPU will run at 4.35GHz.

The leaks have appeared on the South Korean forum HWBattle, of what appears to be a second-generation Ryzen processor.

Simply listed as Ryzen 7 2000 Series in the SiSoft SANDRA benchmarking tool, the CPU boasts speeds running from 2.2GHz base clock speed boosting to 3.7GHz then with a turbo clock it hits 4.35GHz.

Judging by the performance and the eight cores on offer, it looks like the chip in question appears to be the successor to the Ryzen 7 1700X processor.

Previous leaks had put the Ryzen 7 2700X, as it is expected to be called, at a max clock speed of 4.2GHz. So there's a chance that we could be looking at a follow-up to the Ryzen 7 1800X, the current flagship of the mainstream Ryzen CPU family.

So, wherever this second-gen Ryzen CPU sits in AMD's line-up, it looks like AMD will be cranking up the performance competition against Intel in the desktop CPU market.

Of course, clock speeds aren't everything. Current Ryzen CPUs are good all-rounders that can easily turn their attention to heavyweight workloads, such as video rendering, that make good use of multi-core CPUs offering multiple threads.

With the second-generation Ryzen chips we expect to see tweaks to the Zen architecture to extract even more multi-thread performance to go alongside boosted clock speeds.

Built to a 12-nanometre process architecture - rather than the first generation's 14nm - the next wave of Ryzen microprocessor are set to make their debut next month.

It will also represent a renewed challenge to Intel, especially following the Meltdown and Spectre CPU security debacle that appears to have affected Intel significantly more than AMD. Solutions to Meltdown, in particular, could apply the brakes to Intel CPU performance to a lesser or greater extent, too.