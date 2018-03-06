Microsoft to offer Azure internal cloud technology for governments

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has focused on cloud since he was appointed in February 2014

Microsoft is developing a localised version of its Azure cloud platform to satisfy government demands for local storage and processing of sensitive data.

The company will roll out a new version of Azure for public sector organisations that can be run within their own internal cloud infrastructure.

Set to roll out in mid-2018, the new offering will essentially be a combination of localised cloud platform Azure Stack and Azure Government.

Microsoft is looking to take on companies such as Amazon and IBM, which already offer tailored cloud programmes for governments around the world.

It is predominantly targeted at governments and governmental organisations that are looking to run cloud services, but within their own on-premise server environments. Examples include the military and embassies.

Because of this, government agencies will not have to rely on a public cloud service - meaning they can avoid having to connect over potentially insecure internet connections, with their data held and managed by a third party.

Writing in a blog post, Azure Stack director Natalia Mackevicius said that governments will be able to connect to identity, subscription, registration, billing and backup/DR services.

"Azure Stack is an extension of Azure, and government customers can leverage these powerful hybrid capabilities to bring core and advanced cloud services to the edge, whether it's field office, tank or aircraft," she said.

Mackevicius believes that "a hybrid cloud extends from enterprise to the tactical edge, which can be connected or offline or disconnected environments".

She said: "With Azure Stack, it becomes possible to process data in the field without worrying about latency or internet connectivity, and then run aggregated analytics in Azure Government to get the most precise predictions and anomaly detections."

The tech firm has also unveiled a government edition of Microsoft 365. It rolls Windows 10, Office 365 and the company's Enterprise Mobility + Security into a single cloud-centric package.

Josh Rice, general manager at Microsoft Worldwide Modern Workplace, said: "Our ability to dramatically speed up the timeline can result in real ROI (return on investment) savings—and better protected citizen data—for our government cloud customers."