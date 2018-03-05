National Express appoints Rob Muir as first ever chief digital officer

National Express, the coach company, has hired Rob Muir as its first ever chief digital officer (CDO).

Muir has plenty of experience in digital marketing at SEO and web design agency Essential Marketer, and advertising agency McCann Worldgroup, where he was a senior director.

He joins National Express, a group that employs around 45,000 people worldwide and operates more than 29,000 vehicles. He will be tasked with supporting the company's strategy in investing in technology to improve customer experience, safety performance and cost efficiency.

He will work across the UK, North America and EMEA, developing and leading group-wide strategies focusing on getting the most out of digital capabilities and the company's existing brands. His main priority will be on creating initiatives that encourage ‘digital innovation'.

Muir said that he had previous experience with National Express as a client and had always been impressed with the business.

"The transport sector is constantly innovating but doesn't necessarily shout about it and I see National Express as a leader in this area," he said.

He continued: "There are real opportunities to build on the existing brilliant work being done and further embrace digital technology. I look forward to leading a talented team to achieve their maximum potential to the benefit of the business."

James Stamp, National Express Group's commercial director, said that Muir had a "proven track record of delivering commercial results across both digital and traditional channels".

"I know he will use his significant experience to help drive the business forward in a key area of focus," he added.

Increasingly, organisations are appointing CDOs to help drive digital strategies within their businesses. While technology and data play an important part of their roles, many CDOs - including Muir - are recruited from marketing backgrounds.

This is because companies see ‘digital' as a way that they are perceived by consumers and clients and, therefore, it is important to align the role with branding and marketing, but pulling in IT at the same time.

Improved customer experience is another benefit that organisations are seeking when appointing a CDO, and this is often seen as a marketing role too - although IT plays a significant part in this area.