Intel preparing new 10nm processors, according to leak

New chips on the way

US chip maker Intel is thought to be working on a range of new 10nm processors, according to a leak.

A video posted on YouTube gives the first glimpse into the semiconductor company's next generation of nanometer chips, including the rumoured Cannonlake and Ice Lake models.

If the leak proves to be accurate, the company is likely to announce three new mobile processors within the coming months.

They will be aimed at different target markets and price points, although there is no word of an official launch date.

The first of these processors is the much-anticipated Cannonlake-Y. While this is only a code name for the CPU, it will allegedly sport dual cores and quad threads at 4.5W.

This chip has a base clock of 1.10GHz, Gen 10 graphics and LPDDR4 memory. In comparison, other dual-core processors come in at 2.6GHz, so this is somewhat low for intel.

Intel is also preparing an Intel Lake-U processor, but again details of its official name are sketchy. As for spec, it comes with four cores, eight threads and Gen 11 LP graphics.

A reports in tech blog WCCFTech suggests the processor could have up to 48 execution units, a base clock of 600MHz and DDR4 SODIMM memory. That is a significant jump when compared with current GT2 graphics cards.

Finally, the company is also planning to launch a 14mn core i7-8559U. The chip features four cores, eight threads and a base frequency of 2.70GHz.

The processor is powered by the Iris Plus Graphics 650 GPU, too. This comes with 64MB of DRAM, 48 execution points and a clock speed of 1100 MHz.

WCCFTech points out that the CPU takes design ques from Intel's 7th generation Kaby Lake-U processors, which also sport Iris graphics.