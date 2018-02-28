Maplin: Just one day left for electronics retailer to secure a takeover

Maplin has until the end of the day to complete negotiations over a takeover deal or risk being placed in administration.

It comes after suppliers removed trade-credit insurance just before Christmas, requiring it to pay upfront for goods. That measure indicated insurers' negative prospects for the company's immediate survival.

Now, according to Sky News sources, the company has just hours left to strike a deal - or call in the administrators.

It is believed that Maplin has found a potential suitor and hopes to reach a takeover agreement before the close of play on Wednesday.

The company employs 2,500 people across the country. It confirmed last week that it faced the possibility of administration following a fall in sales largely wrought by stiff price competition from internet retailers.

Maplin is thought to be deep in talks with retail chain Edinburgh Wooden Mill (EWM), which also owns Peacocks and Ponden Home, over a takeover.

It is currently owned by private equity firm Rutland Partners, having been passed from pillar to post since its 1994 sale to hedge fund Saltire plc, which itself was liquidated in 2010.

Rutland Partners acquired Maplin from Montagu Private Equity for £85 million in 2014.

However, negotiations between Rutland and Edinburgh Wool Mill, which is owned by Dubai-based British billionaire Philip Day, are said to be going slowly.

It is understood that EWM wants Rutland to continue having a stake in the company. Sources said it "must be willing to play a role in the future of the company" for a deal to happen.

Although no financial details about the deal have come to light, sources believe that Maplin needs an infusion of capital running into millions in order to revive the business and restock shelves. No deal will mean that the company will need to call in the administrators, who will either execute a vigorous restructuring - or close the whole chain down.

A person close to Rutland claims that the company is "open-minded" about a potential deal with EWM and is willing to participate.

It could take part in what is known as a 'pre-pack administration', which would involve an administration procedure intended to slash costs without the charges typically associated with cost-cutting, such as redundancy payments, but with EWM and Rutland waiting at the other end to buy-out the newly profitable business.

Currently, it is not known whether any other interested parties have approached Maplin about an acquisition.

Last week, Maplin confirmed that it was trying to find a buyer. A spokesperson for the firm said: "We are in advanced talks with a number of parties and expect to be in a position to announce a solvent sale of the business within days.

"Once secured this will stabilise the business to the benefit of all stakeholders and provide Maplin with the financial firepower to deliver its 2020 multichannel strategy focused on smart tech."