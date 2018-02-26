Just one month left to enter the Digital Technology Leader Awards
We're honouring the people driving digital
The Computing Digital Technology Leader Awards will return for another year this July - and you have to be in it to win it.
We are in the last month for entries to be accepted, with the 23rd of March acting as this year's deadline.
We created the Digital Technology Leader Awards to recognise the achievements of everyone in the IT trade: not just marketing staff, but developers, designers, analysts and C-level executives.
This year's event has 27 categories, recognising all aspects of the IT trade: from digital teams to projects and individuals. Be sure to check out the categories page to see our new additions for 2018.
Categories are free to enter, with a deadline of the 23rd March. The Awards themselves will take place at a stunning venue in central London on the 4th July, to be announced closer to the time.
That's no reason to delay, though - enter now to have a chance at winning one of these prestigious prizes:
Organisational Excellence
-
Digital Team of the Year
-
Digital Service Company of the Year
-
Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
-
Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
-
Project Team of the Year
-
Design Team of the Year
-
Development Team of the Year
Project Excellence
-
Website Project of the Year
-
Security Project of the Year
-
Big Data Analytics Project of the Year
-
Best Not-for-Profit Project
-
Best Public Sector Digital Project
-
Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
-
Small-to-Medium Digital Project
-
Mobile Project of the Year
-
Internet of Things Project of the Year
-
Machine Learning/AI project of the Year
-
Wearable Project of the Year
-
Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project of the Year
Personal Excellence
-
Scrum Master of the Year
-
Product Manager of the Year
-
Developer of the Year
-
Web Designer of the Year
-
Digital Hero of the Year
-
Young Digital Professional of the Year
-
CDO of the Year
-
Digital Ambassador of the Year
