Just one month left to enter the Digital Technology Leader Awards

The Awards are an opportunity to eat, rink and be merry - with some networking on the side

The Computing Digital Technology Leader Awards will return for another year this July - and you have to be in it to win it.

We are in the last month for entries to be accepted, with the 23rd of March acting as this year's deadline.

We created the Digital Technology Leader Awards to recognise the achievements of everyone in the IT trade: not just marketing staff, but developers, designers, analysts and C-level executives.

This year's event has 27 categories, recognising all aspects of the IT trade: from digital teams to projects and individuals. Be sure to check out the categories page to see our new additions for 2018.

Categories are free to enter, with a deadline of the 23rd March. The Awards themselves will take place at a stunning venue in central London on the 4th July, to be announced closer to the time.

That's no reason to delay, though - enter now to have a chance at winning one of these prestigious prizes:

Organisational Excellence

Digital Team of the Year

Digital Service Company of the Year

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Project Team of the Year

Design Team of the Year

Development Team of the Year

Project Excellence

Website Project of the Year

Security Project of the Year

Big Data Analytics Project of the Year

Best Not-for-Profit Project

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project

Small-to-Medium Digital Project

Mobile Project of the Year

Internet of Things Project of the Year

Machine Learning/AI project of the Year

Wearable Project of the Year

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project of the Year

Personal Excellence