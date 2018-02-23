Edenred hires former P&G CIO Dave Ubachs as EVP of digital and IT

Edenred, a former division of recruitment company Accor, has hired former Proctor & Gamble (P&G) CIO Dave Ubachs to be executive vice president of digital and IT, along with a place on the company's executive committee.

Ubachs began his career in 1995 at P&G, where he held various management positions in digital and IT in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Venezuela, Brazil and the UK.

From 2010 to 2012, he served as CIO for Northern Europe. His focus was on enterprise resource planning (ERP) and operational excellence, as well as driving sales through the use of business intelligence.

During his time at P&G, Ubachs headed several major transformation projects aimed at integrating IT systems and processes and making better use of data.

He moved on from P&G to research company Ipsos in London, where he was global CIO and CTO for a short stint. There, he was a member of the global executive committee reporting to the deputy CEO.

Finally, he moved to Staples Solutions in 2013, where he notably led the IT integration of 31 European subsidiaries and transformed the group's main e-commerce platform. His focus was on analytics, retail systems, business transformation, agile development, SAP deployment and standardising the IT organisation & systems.

Ubachs will now work at Edenred, based in Paris, and will lead the development of the company's digital and IT strategies.

"I am delighted to welcome Dave Ubachs to Edenred's Executive Committee. His vast expertise in data analytics and platform convergence, and his ability to work in fast-growing international environments, will be of huge value to our group as we step up our digital transformation," said Bertrand Dumazy, chairman and CEO of Edenred.

