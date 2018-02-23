Aecom IBM outsourcing deal: CIO Tom Peck didn't want it, it goes much higher than him, claim new sources

New inside sources have contacted Computing, claiming that the deal to outsource the entire IT department to IBM was not Peck's idea

Two new inside sources have contacted Computing to claim that the $2.3bn deal to outsource Aecom's IT to IBM was not CIO Tom Peck's idea.

The deal, which Computing announced was originally communicated to IT staff by a "visibly nervous and flustered" Tom Peck in February 2017, "goes much higher than Peck" according to one of the new sources.

"Tom did not want it," claimed another. "The outsourcing never was what Tom wanted," the source continued.

They alleged that the deal was made as a cost saving exercise.

"The choice was financial not strategic. From my understanding it was the COO (who was let go) who said we would outsource. Aecom and URS [a construction firm acquired by Aecom in October 2014] grew through acquisitions for decades, and IT redundancies were never dealt with."

The source added that some viewed the resulting combined IT departments as overstaffed.

"When efficiency experts came in our IT was way too high for a company of our size, and instead of doing the tough job they outsourced."

The source also alleged that the IBM deal will not last for more than a few years.

"My opinion is that IBM will be out within a few years. The experience has been miserable."

This follows on from another insider recently telling Computing that the outsourcing deal has created "a mess", with IT support failing, and staff morale at rock bottom.

A further insider later said described Aecom as a "sinking ship", and that skilled IT staff were being "pushed out".

Computing has contacted Aecom, IBM and CIO Tom Peck for comment.