Aecom a 'sinking ship' as skilled IT staff get pushed out, claims new inside source

Another inside source claims that the IT outsourcing deal between Aecom and IBM is failing

The $2.3 billion IT outsourcing deal between engineering giant Aecom and IBM is 'a sinking ship', which can only be rescued by skilled IT staff, according to a second insider in an interview with Computing, which the company seem determined to get rid of.

Computing was contacted recently by a different insider, who claimed that the deal is 'a mess', and the CIO who set up the deal, Tom Peck, is 'on his way out'.

The new source corroborated the claims made by the first, and added that Peck's desire to outsource the entire IT estate was obvious since 2014.

"Especially in IT, we could see right away Tom Peck's desire to outsource all or segments of IT, starting with service delivery or helpdesk. He immediately hired CompuCom (based in Mexico) to replace many long time very skilled IT helpdesk personnel.

"This is important, because working in the engineering industry, as IT, takes technicians with a very special skillset to be able to understand, in depth, a variety (thousands) of design-related software, and have a unique relation with their local offices. This does not work when outsourced to foreign support groups, especially script-reading call centres.

"Aecom also has many government contracts across the globe and IT has to be highly skilled to identify the difference between government data and processes and the rest."

The source claimed that the CompuCom outsourcing effort was just the beginning of delays, confusion and broken processes.

"CompuCom adapted and we still had plenty of legacy staff to step in and help work out all the kinks. [But] just as CompuCom was settling into their new role support this contract, Tom Peck and his henchmen decided it would be a great idea to outsource all of global IT staff and operations to IBM."

This was followed by a town hall meeting where Peck informed staff that some would be made redundant, while others would transition to work for IBM.

"Although upset to have to go through another transition, I chose to look at this as a positive, I would work even harder to prove my worth. This outlook quickly changed," said our source.

They continued: "IBM stumbled through all of their on-boarding processes for us 'rebadged' employees, mis-stating many important things like severance, compensation, job roles, etc.

"We all (with all IT staff affected) were forced to sign a four month agreement with nothing after that period being promised, and everything up in the air.

"As time went on, myself and many of my colleagues had no guidance or leadership from IBM or Aecom, so we all took charge of our own leadership and helped each other and simply took the approach to just keep the lights on during the transition, and handle our known responsibilities."