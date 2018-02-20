Are you prepared for the AI revolution? Join us on the 28th February to find out

The use of analytics to support business decision making is entering a new phase - one in which human discretion is playing an ever smaller part.

Powered by machine learning algorithms, artificial intelligence can detect patterns within enormous data sets and react accordingly, either suggesting a course of action or reacting autonomously. What is already commonplace in the trading of stocks and shares, within internet giants and on advanced production lines is now available to organisations of all types.

The challenge for IT and business leaders is how to use AI to bring tangible benefits in the context of their complex, multifaceted organisations. Devolving certain decisions to algorithms requires strategic thinking, an understanding of what's possible now, how it is likely to affect organisational structure and what benefits it can bring.

These topics, and more, will be covered at Computing's upcoming IT Leaders' Summit on the 28th February: ‘Preparing for the Artificial Intelligence Revolution'. We will present independent research on machines as decision makers, followed by expert speakers and a discussion panel.

Don't wait - register for your free place now.