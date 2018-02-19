Researchers claim battery charging breakthrough tech that can charge lithium batteries five times faster

Researchers at the University of Warwick claim to have discovered a new way to charge batteries up to five times faster than current fast-charging systems.

They also claim that the technology does not affect battery performance, following tests on several commercially available batteries and saw impressive success rates.

According to the scientists, this system can be used to "enable advances in battery materials science, flexible battery charging rates, thermal and electrical engineering of new battery materials".

It can also be applied to improve the design of energy storage systems, paving the way for new applications across areas such as motor racing and grid balancing.

When batteries overheat, damage can be caused to their electrolytes. This can then cause flammable substances and pressure to build up, explained the researchers.

In the past, manufacturers have struggled to monitor and contain these problems as a result of inaccurate readings. But the researchers believe that this could soon be solved.

The researchers claim that their system provides "direct, highly precise internal temperature and per-electrode status monitoring of Lithium-ion batteries of various formats and destination".

To put the system to the test, they conducted experiments on a range of commercially available lithium batteries and found that they can be charged much faster.

Dr Tazdin Amietszajew, a research fellow at the International Automotive Research Centre at the University of Warwick, who led the research, claimed that the system would provide "huge benefits" to the energy industry. Amietszajew added that the technology also "creates massive opportunities for consumers and energy storage providers."

He continued: "Having that flexibility in charging strategies might even/further down the line help consumers benefit from financial incentives from power companies.

"This technology is ready to apply now to commercial batteries but we would need to ensure that battery management systems on vehicles, and that the infrastructure being put in for electric vehicles, are able to accommodate variable charging rates that would include these new more precisely tuned profiles/limits."

Dr Rohit Bhagat, who also worked on the project, added: "The device included an in-situ reference electrode coupled with an optical fibre temperature sensor.

"Our research group in WMG [Warwick Manufacturing Group at the University of Warwick] has been working on a number of technological solutions to this problem and this is just the first that we have brought to public."