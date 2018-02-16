Food Standards Agency to recruit a chief digital officer

The Food Standards Agency (FSA), is searching for a chief digital officer (CDO) that could be based in the organisation's London or York offices, or in multiple locations.

The FSA is an independent government department, whose role it is to ensure that consumers can trust that the food they buy and eat is safe.

According to the job advert on the Civil Service website, the FSA has recently been through a transformation programme, but is continuing to change.

"Innovation, collaboration and technology that enables not restricts, is the new norm. Digital will be key to how we carry out our work, listen to and empower others to deliver food we can trust," the company said

The FSA believes that digital is "a game changer" and is vital to achieving its ambitions. The organisation is hiring a CDO that can ensure that it can take advantage of new technologies and processes, particularly in open policy making and in influencing and empowering others.

The new CDO will have to develop and manage full-service digital teams, working with multiple internal and external suppliers. They will also have to develop and deliver a wider strategic vision and end-to-end transactional services.

The successful candidate will use agile project management techniques and working practices, as well as open source, cloud platforms and digital services. They will have to have a broad mix of digital knowledge and expertise, including: strategy and best practice; content development and delivery; social media and digital communications; product and platform development; mobile; UK and analytics.

The FSA said that it would assess the CDO against the following competencies during the selection process: seeing the big picture; changing and improving; making effective decisions; collaborating and partnering; building capability for all; and achieving commercial outcomes.

The FSA is offering a salary of £55,045 to £64,135 for the permanent, full-time position. If the successful candidate takes up the position in London, the salary will increase to a range of £59,641 to £70,195.

Applications close on 4 March 2018.