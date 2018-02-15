Data is taking over, and you need to get your people involved, says BAM Group’s Steve Capper

Steve Capper is a technology enthusiast. That's probably not a surprise in a CIO - he heads IT at Dutch construction firm Royal BAM Group - but most limit their true passion to one area. Not Capper.

Speaking at a recent Computing event, he extolled the virtues of big data; the IoT; augmented and virtual reality; automation; the smart home; drones; and even 3D printing.

"Data is taking over," he said, giving an example of just a few of the factors an airline operator needs to consider: "What data do they need, to make a decision on the lowest number of planes and maximum occupancy to maximise on their investments?... Passenger numbers; numbers of flights last year in the same month; occupancy rates for the last few months; weather patterns; number of landing slots available; number of planes available; events; maintenance schedules on the planes; flight crew locations - endless lists."

In a previous role, Capper was tasked with putting together a list of these variables: "We got over a thousand different bits of information." There's a reason that the term is big data, but variables like this are key for businesses to operate efficiently.

Big data ("the power of BI") helped Capper to save his (pre-BAM) company over £1 million. He found that they was being charged between £6 and £12 every time a user opened a file to print in Autodesk, instead of using the viewer. By gathering and analysing different data points, he and his team lowered the company's software bill by about £1.2 million.

Years ago, spreadsheets were almost the full extent of companies' data use; but in modern times there has been an explosion of unstructured data, like photos and videos. BAM, which is heavily involved in the rail industry, is part of this trend through its use of drones. It uses the captured footage to map out which parts of the track it is safest to work on, and even where to stand while working.

Capper also discussed the construction industry's use of AR and VR; driverless vehicles (tarmac spreaders); and 3D printing (BAM built the first 3D-printed bridge). His point was, "Get your people involved… You will find some really cool things that they've got ideas on, they just don't know how to do it."

"Leverage your network, as well," he added. "You'll be surprised at how you can get people involved." One of the ways that Capper is doing this is working with Samsung to enhance BAM's new experience centre in Amsterdam, where house buyers can see exactly what their new home will be like: Samsung can turn it into a smart home, with tablets to control functions like closing the curtains.

"These are the things that I'm more interested in getting involved in - not help desk tickets. You can play a big part in your companies - go get involved."