Only two weeks left to enter the Big Data Excellence Awards
Do you lead data - or just follow it?
Data touches every part of our daily lives, whether it's making a decision on a new IT project or just browsing Facebook. It is, perhaps, your most valuable resource as a company.
With that in mind, it's important to know who the leaders are in the big data space.
From the best data analytics solutions to those individuals who work with data on a daily basis, Computing's Big Data Excellence Awards are the only place to be when it comes to identifying the industry's best and brightest.
You need to be in it to win it - and to join us at what promises to be an incredible evening ceremony on the 16th May - so head along to the event website and enter now.
Entries will close on the 2nd March, so there's no time to waste to get your name in.
Good luck!
Big Data Excellence Awards - Categories
-
Outstanding Data Analytics Solution Award
-
Outstanding Data Management Solution Award
-
Outstanding Big Data Management Solution Award
-
Outstanding Analytics Infrastructure Award
-
Outstanding Data Security Award
-
Outstanding Structured Database Award
-
Best Emerging Technology in Big Data Award
-
Outstanding Big Data Industry Project Award
-
IoT Product of the Year Award
-
IoT Infrastructure of the Year Award
-
Connected Car Solution of the Year Award
-
IoT Security Solution of the Year Award
-
Outstanding IoT Project Award
-
Most Innovative Use of Big Data
-
Most Innovative Big Data Solution
-
Outstanding IoT Solution Provider
-
Big Data Team of the Year
-
Analytics Professional of the Year
-
IoT Professional of the Year
-
Data Scientist of the Year
-
Big Data Technology Provider of the Year
