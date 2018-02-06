Lloyds cuts IT staff as it reskills for the online age - updated
The bank is cutting 1,000 staff from six different areas of business
Lloyds is cutting staff from its IT team, as part of its planned elimination of some 1,000 jobs across six business units, it has told Bloomberg. The cuts will affect commercial banking, risk, community...
