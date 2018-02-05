Computing launches IT Leaders 100 rankings for 2018

The latest rankings of the top IT Leaders in the UK is here

Computing's latest IT Leaders 100 rankings for 2018 has now been launched.

The list includes a variety of roles, in recognition of the fact that not all technology leaders hold the 'CIO' title. In addition to CTOs and IT directors, IT leaders can also hold heads of development, enterprise architects, COOs and a host of other titles.

The rankings are decided by Computing's editorial staff in consultation with a raft of other industry experts. Factors such as duration in the role, size of team, budget and organisation, and level of transformation achieved are taken into account.

