Cisco plugs 10-out-of-10 Adaptive Security Appliance security flaw with bug fix

Cisco has rushed out a patch for a remote-code execution vulnerability affecting its Adaptive Security Appliances (ASA) rated 10-out-of-10 for severity.

The remote code execution flaw gives cyber attackers the ability to reload the affected system and, therefore, to run their own code, compromising the device.

According to Cisco, the bug is caused by "an attempt to double-free a region of memory when the webVPN feature is enabled on the Cisco ASA device". Attempting to 'double free' a region of memory is a common error in C and C++ programming, typically causing a crash that could be exploited by attackers.

As a result, hackers can compromise the software by inundating the webVPN-configured interface with multiple, crafted XML packets, gaining "full control" of the system in the process.

The company said that "there are no workarounds that address this vulnerability" and that users should simply update as soon as possible. Vulnerable products include the following:

3000 Series Industrial Security Appliance (ISA)

ASA 5500 Series Adaptive Security Appliances

ASA 5500-X Series Next-Generation Firewalls

ASA Services Module for Cisco Catalyst 6500 Series Switches and Cisco 7600 Series Routers

ASA 1000V Cloud Firewall

Adaptive Security Virtual Appliance (ASAv)

Firepower 2100 Series Security Appliance

Firepower 4110 Security Appliance

Firepower 9300 ASA Security Module

Firepower Threat Defense Software (FTD)

"This vulnerability affects devices that are running a vulnerable release of Cisco ASA Software where the webvpn feature is enabled," warned the company in its advisory.

"To determine whether webVPN is enabled, administrators can use the show running-config webVPN command at the CLI and verify that the command returns output."

It explained that the vulnerability also affects the FTD 6.2.2 software release, which was the firm's first update to enable Remote Access VPN feature. "This release contains both Firepower and ASA code," said the firm, adding: "Customers may only install and expect support for software versions and feature sets for which they have purchased a licence."