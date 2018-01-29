Postings for tech jobs surged by 12 per cent in 2017, claims recruitment firm Reed

The total number of postings for technology roles in 2017 surged by 12 per cent as companies continue to plough more money into new recruits, according to employment agency Reed.

After analysing seven million jobs posted since 2015, Reed Technology found that advertised salaries grew by 1.6 per cent in 2017 alone, with some roles seeing salaries surge by nine per cent.

According to Reed, this data indicates that "as the number of technology jobs posted grows at one of the fastest rates across UK industries, there will be a race for the best talent - driving up salaries".

Hiring managers are asking their boards to commit more money towards recruitment of new staff

Advertisements for Java developers grew by nine per cent, followed by a seven per cent increase for business intelligence specialists, business analysts and desktop support staff. Network engineers saw a six per cent growth.

Andy Gardner, senior divisional director of Reed Technology, said the number of technology roles in the UK has grown thanks to continued investment in the sector.

"In 2016 there was £6.8 billion venture capital and private equity investment in UK tech - 50 per cent higher than any other European country and, as investment continues to grow and the UK makes a name for itself as a tech heartland, companies want to recruit the best talent to do the highest quality work," he said.

"As a result, hiring managers are asking their boards to commit more money towards recruitment of new staff, and that is reflected in the advertised salaries.

"What this data shows is that, during 2018, those companies which are struggling to attract the right talent will need be ready to increase the salaries they offer."

Technology workers in the West Midlands saw a salary increase of 3.4 per cent, compared to 2.1 per cent in the East Midlands.

Gardner added that "technology is in the privileged position of spearheading the fourth industrial revolution" and that "those within it are perfectly positioned to secure long and satisfying careers for themselves".

He said: "The AI and robotics revolution will be front and centre of the work that is completed within tech in the coming years. Within the UK tech industry there is a climate of innovation and candidates know that where there is change there is always opportunity.

"Many companies are looking to invest in people with the skills needed to influence and adapt to this new order. However, tech professionals that truly thrive cannot merely be skilled analysts and developers.

"They will need to focus upon business partnering and developing their commercial value to a company by having the ability to give strong commercial advice from a financial perspective."