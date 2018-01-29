US government considering building its own 5G network to counter Chinese security threats

Fears that China will use its dominance of network equipment manufacturing to spy on telecoms networks worldwide

The US government could build its own super-fast 5G network in a bid to counter security threats from China and other countries.

On Sunday, a senior official in President Trump's administration confirmed that the US government is exploring ways to counter various perceived security threats - and the development of a 5G network, containing parts manufacturered in China, is believed to be among them.

The official, talking to Reuters, claimed that the idea is being discussed at a low level, with President Trump likely to weigh-in with his decision within the next six-to-eight months.

It comes following a year in which security software firm Kaspersky has been accused of allowing itself to be compromised by Russia's security services, culminating in a presidential order to remove all Kaspersky products from federal government computers and networks.

Since taking office in 2016, President Trump has taken a much tougher stance on the risks of cyber espionage from China. For example, the US government recently ordered AT&T to cut ties with Chinese mobile phone maker Huawei.

In 2012, Chinese network and telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE were investigated for their ties to alleged espionage on American artificial infrastructure. And many members of the government's intelligence team still feel threatened.

Speaking to Reuters, the official said the US Government wants to "build a network so the Chinese can't listen to your calls".

He continued: "We have to have a secure network that doesn't allow bad actors to get in. We also have to ensure the Chinese don't take over the market and put every non-5G network out of business."

In many other markets considered strategic, such as rare-earth metals, solar panel manufacture and steel, the Chinese government has provided subsidies in a bid to drive rivals out of business.

But Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, slammed the threats, saying that China doesn't condone hacking.

"We believe that the international community should, on the basis of mutual respect and trust, strengthen dialogue and cooperation and join hands in addressing the threat of cyber attacks," she said.

A spokesperson for AT&T said that the US is already working on a 5G network - with AT&T's set to be switched on later this year.

"Thanks to multi-billion dollar investments made by American companies, the work to launch 5G service in the US is already well down the road," the said in a statement.