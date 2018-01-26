Government starts search for boss of new Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation

The government has kick-started a search for a boss of its recently launched Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum yesterday, PM Theresa May offered more details about the £9 million centre, which she suggested would help turn the UK into a hotspot for technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

May said that the Centre will help turn the UK into a competitive place for AI businesses and developers to "start, grow and thrive".

The Centre well help create rules and measures to "enable and ensure safe, ethical and innovative uses of data-driven technologies".

"The UK already benefits from a world-class regulatory regime and the centre will build on this by making sure we understand and respond to the rapidly evolving ways in which data is impacting our lives," the government.

The Prime Minister said artificial intelligence offers lots of opportunities, but also introduces challenges, such as fake news, extremist content and bullying.

However, the Centre will implement a "governance regime which fully supports both ethical and innovative uses of these technologies". She added that it will also provide "extensive engagement with industry, regulators, civil society and the public".

Digital secretary Matt Hancock said: "We are determined to be the best place in the world to start and grow a digital business while ensuring safe, ethical and innovative uses of data-driven technologies.

"Our Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation will be crucial in helping us achieve this aim by building public confidence, providing certainty for business and helping maximise the exceptional potential of AI and data."

Hancock explained that the government is looking for an appropriate person to manage the centre. "Today we're launching a call for a chair to lead the interim centre," he said.

He added: "This is a fantastic opportunity to shape its early work and establish the permanent centre on a firm and credible footing."