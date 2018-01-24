Tech industry skills initiative to target one million workers

A tech industry-backed skills initiative is looking to address job displacement expected to be caused by increasing automation and the so-called fourth industrial revolution.

Developed by the World Economic Forum (WEF), the IT Industry Skills initiative will offer training content from one platform to ensure technology companies have access to high-quality talent.

It is intended to provide an estimated one million people with resources and training opportunities in the technology industry by 2021. The project will be delivered through the WEF SkillSET portal.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Forum's IT Governors community, currently led by Cisco chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins.

"In our dynamic world, technology has opened up many avenues for growth. However, we are also seeing how innovations such as artificial intelligence and automation can impact the workforce," he said.

"It is important for all of us to recognise that without the talent we need, none of us would be successful," he said.

Founding partners include Accenture, CA Technologies, Cisco, Cognizant, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Infosys, Pegasystems, PwC, Salesforce, SAP and Tata Consultancy Services.

Robbins explained that the initiative "brings together the capabilities and strengths of all of our companies to help educate the high-skilled workers needed for jobs now and into the future".

He added: "It is our obligation to make sure that people with jobs across every industry are given the means to learn new skills and remain competitive."

According to research from the WEF, one-in-four adults are concerned about their lack of digital skills. This has become a key challenge for businesses and governments globally.

The Forum has responded by creating a free platform of online tools. It's intended to streamline the process of reskilling adults and will be released in April 2018.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, said: "We need responsive solutions and coordination from all parts of society - governments, citizens and private industry alike - to re-envision an educational system based on lifelong learning that can fully prepare workers for the jobs of the future.

"This initiative is a clear example of industry leaders taking concerted, collective action to address a major social challenge at scale."