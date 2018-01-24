Mozilla unveils Firefox 58.0, introducing new features for desktops and Android devices

Mozilla has finally unveiled Firefox 58.0, which forms part of the company's plans to become a more powerful web browser.

The latest version of the browser comes with an array of new functionalities, including a two-tiered compiler, better tracking protection, improved bookmarking for Android devices and an enhanced screenshot feature.

"We accept things in the online world that we wouldn't accept in the physical one. For instance, how would you feel if you popped your head in a store and that store now had the ability to keep sending you flyers even if you didn't buy anything?," said the firm.

"Online, we often visit sites that track us, but it isn't clear when this is happening or how the information is being used. Adding insult to injury, this often invisible tracking actually slows down web pages."

The company explained that it's looking to improve the browsing experience for desktop and Android users, in particular.

"With today's release, we're building on the great foundation provided by Firefox Quantum on desktop and adding new capabilities for Firefox for Android," said the company.

One of the most exciting updates is an overhauled graphics engine, which is aimed at creating "a faster, smoother web" for users.

It's never fun when you come across a website that takes ages to load and has choppy text (sometimes called jank), but Firefox said these graphics engine enhancements eradicate such sloppy performance.

"To help reduce jank, today Firefox Quantum is launching an improved engine that more efficiently paints your screen, using a dedicated CPU thread.

"The impact of this improvement is that Firefox Quantum is now even faster, and on certain websites, much smoother. Just how do we know?

"Our engineers created a test that simulates running heavy JavaScript. While running this test, Firefox's frame rate improved by 30 per cent (from 31 to 40 frames per second)."

The company has revealed updated functionalities for Android owners, too. Improved bookmarking lets users get to websites faster.

"Instead of a dialog box, you'll get a full screen where you can easily organize and see your folders, create new ones, and move your bookmarks in your respective folders," said the firm.

There's also progressive web apps (PWA) Support. Mozilla explained: "When you are browsing in Firefox for Android and come across a website that is a PWA, you'll see a house-shaped button in your address bar.

"If you want to add that website as an app, simply tap the house-shaped button and the website's icon will appear on your home screen.

"Now, you can visit that website by simply tapping its icon - full-screen, outside of the browser UI, without an address bar."