Web developers share concerns over Google's internet dominance

Web developers have penned an open letter to American tech giant Google, attacking the company over its perceived increasing control of the internet.

More than 600 technologists have signed the letter, raising concern about Accelerated Mobile pages. The latter is a project that's aimed at improving web user experience.

Technology experts and internet freedom specialists, though, are concerned that Google is using the tool to extend its reign over the web. They believe that it uses questionable practices.

"We are a community of individuals who have a significant interest in the development and health of the World Wide Web ("the Web"), and we are deeply concerned about Accelerated Mobile Pages," they said.

The signatories claim that Google is stealing internet users from other websites: "In fact, AMP keeps users within Google's domain and diverts traffic away from other websites for the benefit of Google," they said.

"At a scale of billions of users, this has the effect of further reinforcing Google's dominance of the Web. We acknowledge the problem of Web pages being slow to load, relative to alternative, proprietary technologies such as Facebook Instant Articles and Apple News."

According to the letter, news publishers "have long faced difficult choices and poor incentives", which has led to "bad decisions and compromises". As a result, users get terrible browsing experiences.

The authors believe that it's the job of Google to fix this problem, but the company has allegedly "chosen to create a premium position at the top of their search results".

They talk about two aspects of the AMP that are causing massive problems for publishers and internet users, but are helping Google to reinforce itself as the "de facto standard platform for content".

"Content that opts in to AMP and the associated hosting within Google's domain is granted preferential search promotion, including (for news articles) a position above all other results," they said, referring to the first aspect.

The second, they said, is: "When a user navigates from Google to a piece of content Google has recommended, they are, unwittingly, remaining within Google's ecosystem."

"We don't want to stop Google's development of AMP, and these changes do not require that. We also applaud search engines that give ranking preference to fast-loading pages," added the letter.

"AMP can remain one of a range of technologies that give publishers high quality options for delivering Web pages quickly and making users happy.

"However, publishers should not be compelled by Google's search dominance to put their content under a Google umbrella. The Web is not Google, and should not be just Google."