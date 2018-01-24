iPhone battery explodes after man bites into it

A video of a man biting into an iPhone's battery only for it to end up exploding is currently spreading across the internet.

The man, who is based in China, was reportedly trying to see if the battery was fake. He did this by piercing his teeth into the lithium-ion unit, causing it to suddenly combust.

After watching the video, it's clear that the iPhone explodes near the man's face, but no one was actually hurt in the process. He did this in a local electronics store.

GeekBar, an iPhone repair service based in Chinese city Nanjing, shared the video last week. However, within a matter of days, it went viral.

According to the company, the man was trying to see if the battery was genuine, and clearly it wasn't a fake. He was obviously lucky to escape the incident unhurt.

No one seems to understand what made the man bite into a lithium-ion battery, which have shown a tendency to go up in flames, with one Twitter user joking: "DID THEY CHARGE HIM AFTER?"

Battery University is one of many organisations that have warned about the dangers of these batteries in the past, explaining that they can burst into flames easily.

The website explained that damaging a battery can lead to it short circuiting, which results in a sudden buildup of heat. As a result, batteries can go on to explode.

"The temperature can quickly reach 500 degrees Celsius (932 degrees Fahrenheit), at which point the cell catches fire or it explodes," explained the Battery University.

And there are greater risks with bigger batteries. "The safety precaution is especially critical on larger batteries, such as laptop packs," according to the website.

"The hazard is so much greater than on a small cell phone battery if something goes wrong. For this reason, many laptop manufacturers secure their batteries with a secret code that only the matching computer can access."