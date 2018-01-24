Applications open for Facebook's internet security grant

Security researchers can apply for up to $100,000 in cash

Social media giant Facebook has opened a specialist grant for university researchers and not-for-profit organisations working on projects to secure the internet.

The company said it's on a mission to improve the security, privacy and safety of internet users, and it'll provide successful applicants with up to $100,000 in funding.

"Our goal is to spur development of technology that may be applied in practice, rather than pure research, in a wide range of topics," said the firm in a statement.

Facebook is looking to support projects in areas such as abuse detection and reporting, anti-phishing, post-password authentication, privacy preserving technologies, security for users in emerging markets and user safety.

Applicants are required to submit a 2-page proposal document that details the impact their research will have on end users and the amount of money they need to make it possible.

If successful, payment will be sent to the candidate's university or organisation as an "unrestricted gift". The firm didn't explain the amount of projects it's planning to fund.

"Applicants should clearly state any existing collaborations with Facebook researchers or engineers and whether their proposal has a named sponsor within Facebook," the firm advised applicants.

To accept the grant, one person from each team must attend information security conference Black Hat USA in August, 2018. They're also expected also attend a Summit held in Facebook's offices in 2019.

Here, the teams will "present and share their team's work with both Facebook and other researchers". Facebook explained that it'll pay for these events separately.

"Successful awardees will be listed on the Facebook Research website and will be encouraged to openly publish any findings/insights from their work," added the company.

Researchers have till March 30th, 2018, to submit applications. "Notifications will be sent by email to selected award recipients in May, 2018. Winners will be announced at Black Hat USA 2018 in Las Vegas," said the firm.

In October 2017 Facebook announced that it was collaborating with Intel to release a 'Neuromorphic' processor.