WhatsApp tackles spam-message syndrome with new notification

WhatsApp is taking steps to cut down on the amount of spam messaging on the platform, according to a report on WhatsAppen.com.

In much the same way that email chains made the rounds in the '90s, WhatsApp is seeing a rise in spam messages that encourage recipients to forward them to other contacts. While mostly harmless, they have been used to spread malware.

Most recently, some users of the service were fooled by a chain message that claimed that WhatsApp would soon re-introduce a charge for using it. The company scrapped the last of its fees in 2016.

The message read, ‘Your subscription has expired. To Verify your account and purchase a lifetime subscription for just 0.99 GBP simply tap on this link.' The link, of course, would lead to a malware-laden website.

Other scams over the past two years have included another payment warning, and one that claimed a new range of colours were available. The latter encouraged users to forward the message to 12 friends to unlock the new option, and then pushed them to download a dodgy Chrome plugin.

WhatsApp's approach to tackle these scams is to update its notification feature, much like Google now does with spam calls in Android 8.0. Users will see a warning when opening or forwarding a message has already been forwarded multiple times.

The popular messaging service is committed to keeping its consumer arm free, but did recently launch an enterprise-focused branch, WhatsApp Business, which is expected to be chargeable.