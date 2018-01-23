DDoS attacks becoming bigger and more complex, warns report

Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are rising in frequency and becoming more complex, according to a freshly published report.

Network performance management specialist Netscout has released its latest Annual Arbor Worldwide Infrastructure Security Report (WISR), offering an insight into the latest threats affecting cloud and enterprise organisations.

The report covers an array of areas, including DDoS attacks, SDN/NFV and IPv6 adoption, and organisational issues such as incident response training.

Last year, there was a "dramatic spike" in the frequency and complexity of DDoS attacks, according to the report, with an estimated 7.5 million attacks of varying severity in 2017 affecting almost 60 per cent of enterprises.

While there are plenty of techniques to fend off these threats, DDoS tactics are becoming more sophisticated, said the report.

An estimated 59 per cent of service providers and 48 per cent of enterprises have experienced a multi-vendor attack in the last year, an increase of 20 per cent compared to 2016.

The report claimed that these attacks have become "more impactful than ever", affecting companies both operationally and financially, as well as in terms of reputation.

However, the report suggested that the number one target of DDoS attacks were online gaming companies - indicating, perhaps, that it's the resort of easily disgruntled teenagers. However, extortion also figured highly as a motivating factor behind DDoS attacks, the report claims.

Revenue losses caused by DDoS attacks have almost doubled since 2016. Around 56 per cent of businesses reported losses of between $10,000 and $100,000.

And, not surprisingly, there's an increased demand for security services, according to Netscout, which labour markets are struggling to satisfy. Some 38 per cent of enterprises are using third-party systems to help improve their security.

On top of that, 50 per cent of respondents claim to have carried out defensive drills to test their own responses to potential cyber attacks.

But these responses may be hampered by a major cyber security skill shortage. The report indicated that 54 per cent of enterprises and 48 per cent of service providers are struggling to hire the right security professionals.

Darren Anstee, chief technology officer of Netscout Arbor, claimed that cyber criminals are becoming more resourceful when it comes to targeting enterprises.

"Attackers focused on complexity this year, leveraging weaponisation of IoT devices while shifting away from reliance on massive attack volume to achieve their goals," he said.

"They have been effective, and the proportion of enterprises experiencing revenue loss due to DDoS nearly doubled this year, emphasising the significance of the DDoS threat.

"The results of the report, together with our ATLAS data, demonstrate why an integrated multi-layer defense from the data center to the cloud is required."