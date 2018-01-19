Oracle extends police presence with Cloud Suite deployment in West Midlands

The West Midlands Police (WMP) service has deployed a suite of Oracle Cloud applications, as part of modernisation efforts to increase the efficiency of its services across multiple departments. The work was completed with Accenture, which says that the project ‘is one of the first implementations of cloud technology by a public safety agency in the UK.'

Since deploying the SaaS applications (including ERP, CX and HCM solutions) in its HR, finance, procurement and shared services departments, WMP says that it has been able to upgrade processes and develop an internal self-service portal for both offices and employees to access ‘critical' information and back-office services.

Neil Chamberlain, director of commercial services at WMP, said; "This project represents a significant investment by the force as part of our transformation program and demonstrates our commitment to investing in digital technologies to enable new and more efficient ways to manage operations, share information and deliver police services to the public."

WMP began working with Accenture in 2014, when it chose the company as a transformation partner to help with a programme called WMP 2020. This is a modernisation project aimed at creating a ‘technology-enabled' police service.

"[W]e have, in partnership with West Midlands Police, delivered a modern suite of back office services that will drive efficiencies and increase collaboration and information sharing across the force," said Dave West, MD of Accenture's Health & Public Service business. "The technology enables WMP to access and share information where and when required and supports modern digitally enabled Policing in the West Midlands region."

Oracle has worked with other UK police forces in the past. In 2016 Capgemini used its E-Business Suite and Integrated Policing Platforms to create a cloud ERP system called t-Police, which is still used today.