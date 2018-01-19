The IT Leaders Summit is coming – sign up now!

Computing’s annual event for CIOs and equivalents will be held on 31st January in central London

Computing's prestigious IT Leaders Summit will take place on 31st January 2018 in premium London venue, and there are still limited places available. Taking place at Carlton House Terrace, home to the British Academy, the event will see talks from some of the UK's top CIOs on business and technology leadership, innovation and the CIO career itself.

There will also be roundtables, moderated by Computing, where attendees can discuss and hear from their peers on multi-cloud management, security, and becoming data-driven. All delegates will be able to attend two of the three sessions, and all will be written up on Computing, so whichever you choose, you won't miss out.

We will provide a three-course, sit-down lunch, after which Maxine de Brunner, One of the Metropolitan Police Service's most senior officers and an experienced advisor on transformational change will speak. De Brunner led the Met's major structure and delivery programme recently, and hearing from her will be a real treat.

The event will also see the launch of Computing's new IT Leaders 100 list for 2018, put together by editorial staff together with a panel of CIOs and industry experts.

So register today for your opportunity to be part of the industry's must-attend event for technology leaders!