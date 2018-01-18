Enter now to take part in the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2018

Digital is a way of life in modern enterprises, and familiarity with the topic is vital for business leaders. Social media is changing the ways that we interact with each other, while mobile is making its way into both our work and social lives.

Failure to move with the times and embrace these changes inevitably leads to a disconnect with customers and lower revenues, as sales are eroded by more agile competitors.

For too long the limelight in this area has shone exclusively on marketing staff. Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards, now in their second year, exist to recognise the achievements of the individuals and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO.

With 27 categories to choose from, entrants have many areas for them to demonstrate their skills to our expert judging panel.

Categories are free to enter, with a deadline of the 23rd March. The Awards themselves will take place at a stunning venue in central London this July, to be announced closer to the time.

That's no reason to delay, though - enter now to have a chance at winning one of these prestigious prizes:

Organisational Excellence

Digital Team of the Year

Digital Service Company of the Year

Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations

Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs

Project Team of the Year

Design Team of the Year

Development Team of the Year

Project Excellence

Website Project of the Year

Security Project of the Year

Big Data Analytics Project of the Year

Best Not-for-Profit Project

Best Public Sector Digital Project

Best Large Enterprise Digital Project

Small-to-Medium Digital Project

Mobile Project of the Year

Internet of Things Project of the Year

Machine Learning/AI project of the Year

Wearable Project of the Year

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project of the Year

Personal Excellence