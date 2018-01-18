Enter now to take part in the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2018
The Awards are back for their second year
Digital is a way of life in modern enterprises, and familiarity with the topic is vital for business leaders. Social media is changing the ways that we interact with each other, while mobile is making its way into both our work and social lives.
Failure to move with the times and embrace these changes inevitably leads to a disconnect with customers and lower revenues, as sales are eroded by more agile competitors.
For too long the limelight in this area has shone exclusively on marketing staff. Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards, now in their second year, exist to recognise the achievements of the individuals and companies who are really making it happen at the coal face of the digital technology stack: from website design and coding to UX and project management, from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO.
With 27 categories to choose from, entrants have many areas for them to demonstrate their skills to our expert judging panel.
Categories are free to enter, with a deadline of the 23rd March. The Awards themselves will take place at a stunning venue in central London this July, to be announced closer to the time.
That's no reason to delay, though - enter now to have a chance at winning one of these prestigious prizes:
Organisational Excellence
- Digital Team of the Year
- Digital Service Company of the Year
- Best Place to Work in Digital - Large Organisations
- Best Place to Work in Digital - SMEs
- Project Team of the Year
- Design Team of the Year
- Development Team of the Year
Project Excellence
- Website Project of the Year
- Security Project of the Year
- Big Data Analytics Project of the Year
- Best Not-for-Profit Project
- Best Public Sector Digital Project
- Best Large Enterprise Digital Project
- Small-to-Medium Digital Project
- Mobile Project of the Year
- Internet of Things Project of the Year
- Machine Learning/AI project of the Year
- Wearable Project of the Year
- Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality Project of the Year
Personal Excellence
- Scrum Master of the Year
- Product Manager of the Year
- Developer of the Year
- Web Designer of the Year
- Digital Hero of the Year
- Young Digital Professional of the Year
- CDO of the Year
- Digital Ambassador of the Year
