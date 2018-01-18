The Police ICT Company hires tri-forces CIO Ian Bell as its new CEO

The Police ICT Company, a police-led, privatised company created by the Home Office back in 2012, has hired Ian Bell, the current CIO for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police forces, as its new CEO.

Bell, who is also programme director for the National Enabling Programmes, is a senior ICT leader with more than 16 years' experience. He had worked in IT roles at The College of West Anglia and British Sugar, before becoming head of service delivery at Cambridge Constabulary back in September 2008.

This led to a promotion to head of ICT in September 2011, and a subsequent push to become head of ICT for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Police forces in July 2014. In January 2016, he became executive lead for delivery of the tri-force's information and digital strategy, effectively becoming the CIO.

Bell will be taking up a two-year secondment with the Police ICT Company and will replace Robert Leach, who had been leading the company as acting CEO since April 2017.

"Having worked with Ian in his role as director of the National Enabling Programmes I know he is very well placed to lead the company and drive forward the significant role it plays in helping police forces make better use of ICT," said Katy Bourne, Sussex Police and crime commissioner and chair of the Police ICT Company.

"His extensive experience also extends to him being a board member of the company and more than qualifies him for this timely appointment. I look forward to him starting and discussing with him his vision for the company," she added.

The Police ICT Company was formed several years ago to take over from the doomed National Policing Improvement Agency (NPIA) in a move which Prime Minister Theresa May, who was then home secretary, said would "force a route to better services and better deals".