Don't panic! Oracle releases 237 patches fixing 153 vulnerabilities in business-critical applications
Critical flaws in Fusion Middleware, PeopleSoft and MICROS retail applications fixed in Oracle's latest Critical Patch Update
Oracle has released 236 patches in its January Critical Patch Update, with three security flaws rated 9.8 out of 10 for criticality among the many vulnerabilities fixed. These three flaws affect Fusion...
Enter now to take part in the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2018
The Awards are back for their second year
Healthcare records of three million Norwegians compromised in "professional" cyber attack
Norwegian information security centre blames 'advanced' and 'professional' hackers
New variant of Satori malware subverts other cryptocurrency mining malware by changing wallet address
Cryptocurrency miners infected with Satori malware will see gains given to someone else
Scientists develop ultra-thin memory storage device 1.5 nanometres thick
Collaboration between the University of Texas and Peking University yields device that could be used in AI and robotics
